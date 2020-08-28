Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,213 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. CSFB lifted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,463,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.92. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

