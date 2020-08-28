Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. Slack makes up about 3.1% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Slack by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $45,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 12,670,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,975,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275,290 shares of company stock worth $75,697,457 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

