Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.3% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after buying an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,937,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.67. 2,320,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,380. The company has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.15 and its 200-day moving average is $286.91. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

