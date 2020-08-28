Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,650 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,762. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.