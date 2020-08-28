Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 183 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 77,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.73. 13,651,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,481,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

