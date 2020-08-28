Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 202 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.20. 29,396,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,116,027. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

