Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 690 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.36. 2,220,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $347.74. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

