Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $212.19. 3,224,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

