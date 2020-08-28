Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Takes $450,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,297,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.59 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $238.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

