Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.18. 4,672,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,398. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.