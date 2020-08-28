Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $85.82. 6,167,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,178,302. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

