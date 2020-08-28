Ravencoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.80 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $148.43 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Nanex and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00126637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01631715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00203022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000203 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,911,300,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Graviex, Nanex, Cryptopia, Upbit, IDCM and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.