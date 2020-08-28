Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Portland General Electric (POR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) recently:

8/27/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

8/26/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/17/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

NYSE POR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 685,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199,111 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $79,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

