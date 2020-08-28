Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pretium Resources (PVG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) recently:

8/20/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/12/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

8/10/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/20/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/9/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 2,088,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 421,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

