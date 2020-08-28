Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pretium Resources (PVG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) recently:
- 8/20/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 8/12/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 8/10/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 7/20/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 7/9/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 2,088,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.63.
Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.