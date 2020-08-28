Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GP Strategies (GPX)

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2020 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

8/11/2020 – GP Strategies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

8/10/2020 – GP Strategies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/10/2020 – GP Strategies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

8/5/2020 – GP Strategies is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – GP Strategies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

NYSE GPX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 19,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,804. GP Strategies Corp has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in GP Strategies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in GP Strategies by 105.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

