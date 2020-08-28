Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Regenxbio stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 245,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

