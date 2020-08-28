Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 523,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 529,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
A number of analysts recently commented on RGS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Regis by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Regis by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.
About Regis (NYSE:RGS)
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.
