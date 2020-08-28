Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 523,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 529,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Regis by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Regis by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

