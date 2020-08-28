Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 7.9% Higher

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.21. 138,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 395,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

