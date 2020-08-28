Renaissance Group LLC Acquires New Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 15,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.