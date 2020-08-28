Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after buying an additional 1,147,464 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after purchasing an additional 963,319 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 647,048 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.13. 132,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

