Renaissance Group LLC Buys New Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,122 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 60.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOX by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,386,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 194,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

