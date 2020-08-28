Renaissance Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,221 Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $612.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

