Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Holdings in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $884.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS Technologies Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

