Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Position in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Huami were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huami in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Huami by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 148,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huami by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Huami during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huami by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 16,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,908. The firm has a market cap of $828.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.24. Huami Corp has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

