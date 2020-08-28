Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 52.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 41.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Paylocity stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.49. 13,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $123.12.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $280,108.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,971.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,234 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,640. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

