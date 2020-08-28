Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CNOOC in the first quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC in the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $114.00. 3,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.5806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEO. Credit Suisse Group raised CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. DBS Vickers upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

