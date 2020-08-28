Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.19. 312,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,035. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.86. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,892.57 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $25,406,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.