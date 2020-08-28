Renaissance Group LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 207,942 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 151,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Colliers International Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

CIGI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.