Renaissance Group LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. 10,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.