Renaissance Group LLC Invests $380,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,800,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,805,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 453,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $4,417,000. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 56.0% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,050,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 377,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. 19,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,177. The company has a market cap of $431.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

