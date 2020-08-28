Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 322,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,037. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

