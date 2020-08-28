Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qiwi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 11,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. Qiwi PLC has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

