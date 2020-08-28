Renaissance Group LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 720,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.22. 40,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

