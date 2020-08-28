Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 340 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in National General during the first quarter worth about $21,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National General by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National General by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 542,662 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National General by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 478,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.05. 16,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,055. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08. National General Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

