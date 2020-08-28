Renaissance Group LLC Sells 16,124 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

