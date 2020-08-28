Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 108,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 170,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 216,550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

DOOO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. BRP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

