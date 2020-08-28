Renaissance Group LLC Sells 26,480 Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,480 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.06% of Celestica worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 325.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 494.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,344 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 24.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celestica by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Celestica by 42.2% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 708,080 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.40 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Celestica stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. 21,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,403. Celestica Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

