Renaissance Group LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. 66,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7,346.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

