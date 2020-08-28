Renaissance Group LLC Sells 4,957 Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 8,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,235. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $218.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

FLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

