Renaissance Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $326.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,451. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $326.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

