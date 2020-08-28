Renaissance Group LLC Sells 7,512 Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.06% of GeoPark worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 5,882,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 3,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28. The company has a market cap of $565.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.40. GeoPark Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. Analysts predict that GeoPark Ltd will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

