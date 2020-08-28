Renaissance Group LLC Sells 9,206 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 556.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 2,104,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 861.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 778,294 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 80.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 596,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 266,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 62,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,049. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

