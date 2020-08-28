Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 250.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $11.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.97. 3,139,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.25. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

