Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,265. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

