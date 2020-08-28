Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA):

8/17/2020 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $73.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Arena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2020 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2020 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

ARNA stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.13. 352,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,586. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,883.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,631 shares of company stock worth $7,758,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

