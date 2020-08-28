Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kelly Services (KELYA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA):

8/26/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2020 – Kelly Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

8/25/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/13/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. "

KELYA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 128,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,190. The firm has a market cap of $756.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kelly Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

