Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teradata (TDC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teradata (NYSE: TDC) recently:

8/10/2020 – Teradata had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Teradata had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Teradata had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Teradata stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. 643,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Teradata Co alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 448.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 511.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 118.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.