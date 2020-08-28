Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Up 7.1%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 992,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 437,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

