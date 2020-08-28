Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 2.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Restaurant Brands International worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 1,484,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.