Revain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.04 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Revain has a market cap of $40.04 million and $558,314.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, C-CEX, BitFlip and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.01648200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00199239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00158169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 3,984,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,784,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Kuna, BitFlip, Mercatox, BitForex, Cryptopia, Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.